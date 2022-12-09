DARK THE SUNS :: Neue Single der finnischen Gothic/Dark Metaller

Die finnische Gothic/Dark Metal Metal Band DARK THE SUNS wird ihr noch unbenanntes fünftes Studioalbum später im Jahr 2023 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die neue Single „Aurora“ aus dem kommenden Album wurde nun veröffentlicht und das Musikvideo ist bei YouTube verfügbar. https://darkthesuns.bandcamp.com

Mikko & Inka Ojala commets:

„Aurora is the second single from our fifth album. At this moment we have recorded seven songs for the next album. We will record three songs more for the album in the beginning of year 2023.“ Mikko

„Aurora-single is melancholic and atmospheric song, with lots of emotions of living among the northern nature. The song includes beautiful piano melodies, heavy guitars, whispering voices and dark vocals.“ Inka