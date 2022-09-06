CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX :: Album vor Release im Fullstream

CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX enthüllen bereits vor Release ihr komplettes neues Album “Banefyre”. Das kommende Album wird am 09. September 2022 weltweit über Season of Mist veröffentlicht, kann aber bereits bei YouTube in voller Länge angehört werden. https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/crippled-black-phoenix-banefyre

The band comment on the stream: “Finally after two years of weirdness, we get to unleash our own kind of weirdness on the world. There’s some very dark Magik going on here, on ‘Banefyre’. Things are going to start changing, in ways that people will never know. Strap in and treat this like a film. Start at the beginning and get lost in it until the end. Maximum volume yields maximum results”