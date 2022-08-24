BRYMIR :: 3. Single aus kommeden Melodeath Album

Die Melodic Death Metaller BRYMIR veröffentlichen ihr kommendes Studioalbum “Voices In The Sky” in Kürze, am 26. August 2022 über Napalm Records. Nach den ersten zwei Vortracks präsentiert das finnische Fünfergespann – bestehend aus Leadgitarrist Joona Björkroth (Battle Beast), Frontmann, Autor und Produzent Viktor Storm Gullichsen, Schlagzeuger Patrik Fält (Feastem, ex-Afgrund), Gitarrist Sean Haslam und Bassist Jarkko Niemiunveils – nun die dritte neue Single mit dem Titel “Fly With Me”.

BRYMIR on “Fly With Me”:

“Social media is a wild place – it can a powerful platform for expression but at the same time it is a cesspit of disinformation, hate and bullying. A place where identities are forged and destroyed. This song is about the dangers of getting lost in the digital maze – be careful out there!”