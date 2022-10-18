BLACK LAVA :: 3. Song vom kommenden Album der Blackend Deather

Das Blackened Death Metal Quartett BLACK LAVA veröffentlicht sein drittes Stück “Northern Dawn”. Der Song wird von einem beeindruckenden Musikvideo begleitet und kann auf dem offiziellen Kanal von Season of Mist angesehen werden.

Presave: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/black-lava-soul-furnace

www.blacklava-aus.bandcamp.com

Drummer Dan from BLACK LAVA comments: after shooting up in the mountains for 2 days for ‘Eye of the Moon’ video, we drove straight down to our next location the next morning – to take one extreme, the freezing fucking cold, to the other, hot as fuck! We present to you our final single for our debut record ‘Soul Furnace’ – we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!