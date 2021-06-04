WOODEN VEINS :: Neuer Videoclip zur Debüt-VÖ

Die Chilenischen Avantgarde-Metaller WOODEN VEINS feiern heute die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums “In Finitude”, das ab sofort auf dem Powerhouse-Label The Vinyl Divsion erhältlich ist. Inspiriert von “Poética de Arturo H. Lobos”, einem Buch, das von WOODEN VEINS-Sänger Javier Cerda geschrieben wurde, handelt “In Finitude” von Leben und Tod, Illusionen und den existenziellen Reflexionen des Seins. Zur Unterstützung ihres neuen Albums haben WOODEN VEINS gerade einen neuen Videoclip für den Track “Empty Arcs” veröffentlicht. www.facebook.com/woodenveinsband/

“Empty Arcs is about the fleetingness of existence. From how small we are on this blue ball that moves in an incalculable space and how being able to experience it, is something that has an equally incalculable value.” the band states.