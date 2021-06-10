WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM :: Neues Video

Am 20. August erscheint das neue WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Album “Primordial Arcana” via Century Media Records, aus dem der Track “Mountain Magick” als Video vorab veröffentlicht wurde. “Primordial Arcana” ist das erste komplett eigenständige Werk der Band: Neben Komposition und Performance kümmerten sich die Brüder Aaron und Nathan Weaver zusammen mit Gitarrist Kody Keyworth um alle Aspekte der Aufnahme, der Produktion und des Mixes in ihren eigenen Owl Lodge Studios in den Wäldern des Staates Washington. https://www.facebook.com/wolvesinthethroneroom

“Mountain Magick was shot in the northern reaches of the Olympic Mountains and the ancient forests that shroud the foothills. We wrote the story, created the costumes, shot the footage and did the editing ourselves, so it is a true product of our hearts and souls. Creating our own videos has been a long standing dream and now It’s very exciting to bring these Visions into the Cinematic Realm.”