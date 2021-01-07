WOLVENNEST :: Video zum Song “Disappear” veröffentlicht

Am 5. März veröffentlichen WOLVENNEST ihr drittes Album “Temple” bei Ván Records. Es wird als Doppel-Vinly, Digipack CD und digital veröffentlicht. Eine MC ist für später in 2021 geplant. facebook.com/wolvennestband

The album artwork cover painting named “Uni” was offered by musician/artist Bobby Beausoleil and worked perfectly with the occult and ritual musical approach of the Nest.

April 2019 saw WOLVENNEST performing the album “Void” live in its entirety for a unique show on the mainstage of Roadburn Festival with an exclusive line-up made of Shazzula (vocals/theremin), Michel Kirby (guitar), Corvus Von Burtle (guitar), Marc De Backer (guitar), John Marx (bass), Bram Moerenhout (drums) , DéHà (vocals) and lead member of The Ruins Of Beverast Alexander Von Meilenwald (vocals) as special guest . All the visuals were made and screened by A Thousand Lost Civilizations, and are part of the Nest since the very beginning. In the meantime WOLVENNEST brought out an exclusive 3 song EP named “Vortex”. From that moment the Nest followed their ascension of shows all over Europe and joined in February 2020 bands and close friends Dread Sovereign and Saturnalia Temple for a ten days tour which ended by a special night at venue Ancienne Belgique, an ultime occasion for the Nest to record the “Ritual MMXX” live album in their hometown Brussels.

In March 2020 WOLVENNEST started the recordings of their third full-length album, at the beginning of the pandemic which was diving humanity in obscure days and an unprecedented situation. For this opus every member injected soul, heart, sweat and opened the gates of their temple with songs as “Mantra”, “Swear to Fire”, “Disappear”, “Succubus” (featuring a collaboration with TJ Cowgill from King Dude on vocals) and “Souffle de mort”, which is closing “Temple” with an ultimate witchy occult ceremony moment.