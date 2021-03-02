WOLFHEART :: Neue Single kurz vor EP-Release

Die Melodic Death Metaller WOLFHEART haben mit “Hereditary” eine weitere neue Single veröffentlicht. Ihre EP “Skull Soldiers” erscheint am 5. März bei Napalm Records. www.facebook.com/WolfheartRealm

WOLFHEART frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about “Hereditary”:

“Musically, ‘Hereditary’ is a clear contrast to our previous single ‘Skull Soldiers’, which was our most death metal oriented song ever written. It’s a melodic and almost heroically forward driven song that still carries the dark theme of the war with the timeless fact: When pushed far enough, everybody becomes a killer, and that wrath is buried in each one of us.”