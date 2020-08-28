WAYNE HUSSEY UND FRIENDS :: Video zum Remake von “Tower Of Strength”

Der Frontmann von The Mission, Wayne Hussey, hat eine All-Star-Besetzung rekrutiert, um den Klassiker der Band, “Tower Of Strength”, zu überarbeiten, und er holte aktuelle und ehemalige Musiker von The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Cult, Siouxsie And The Banshees, Bauhaus und The Smiths für ein All-Star-Remake der Missions-Hymne “Tower Of Strength” von 1988, das “Key Workers, die weltweit mit COVID-19 zu tun haben”, zugutekommen wird. Die Singles von ReMission International “TOS2020” sind ist jetzt ab sofort digital alle erhältlich digital und werden ab dem 2. Oktober auf Vinyl Editions und auf CD veröffentlicht.

“Now pre-orders for TOS2020 and ReMission International have started I wanted to give a quick update because we’ve been completely blown away by the response, with orders worth over £40k to date. That is incredible and I want to thank everyone for their support ? especially as it’s a hard time financially for people. Please keep it going. Spread the word, share, tweet, post it everywhere to tell others about it. Shout it from the rooftops and tell your friends, tell everyone. The digital bundle contains 5 awesome tracks for just £2.99, it all helps those that need it most and the proceeds will be divided and distributed equally among all the beneficiaries. Thank you.”

Wayne Hussey, Sao Paulo, Brasilien, 28. August 2020

Hier könnt ihr TOS2020 streamen oder mit einer Bestellung die Spenden der Künstler unterstützen https://remissioninternational.lnk.to/tos2020 oder direkt auf der Website der Band die verschiedenen Editionen euch vorbestellen https://themissionukband.com