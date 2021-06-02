VREID :: Neues Video zu “Dazed and Reduced”

Die norwegische Black’n’Roll Band VREID enthüllt jetzt ein neues Kapitel ihres neuen Albums und Films “Wild North West”. Der Song “Dazed and Reduced” und das dazugehörige Musikvideo / Film-Kapitel kann jetzt auf dem Season of Mist Youtube Channel gestreamt werden. www.facebook.com/vreidofficial

Info: Founding member and bass player Jarle ‘Hváll’ Kvåle comments: “This is a personal favorite for sure. Our love for classic heavy rock is strong and our musical roots lie in the majestic 70ies rock and its overlap with the catchy 80ies classics. “Dazed and Reduced” is a nod to the decades that formed our lives and shows that VREID will forever be rooted in 70ies rock, 80ies metal and 90ies Nordic blackness.”

‘Wild North West’ is a concept album that developed alongside an entire movie. Taking their art to a new level, VREID wrote, filmed and recorded this historical fiction narrative with videographer Håvard Nesbø. ‘Wild North West’ takes you on a journey deep into the mountains, to a dark place where the borders between reality and fantasy fade and where death is only one step behind you.