VREID :: Nächster Track vom neuen Album

Die norwegische Black’n’Roll Band VREID hat die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums “Wild North West” angekündigt, das am 30. April über Season of Mist erscheinen wird. “Spikes of God” heißt der neueste Track aus dem Konzeptalbum, zu dem ein Video erschienen ist. vreid.no / facebook.com/vreidofficial

‘Wild North West’ is a concept album that developed alongside an entire movie. Throughout eight chapters the listener will be taken on a journey deep into the mountains, to a dark place where the borders between reality and fantasy fade and where death is only one step behind you: The Wild North West.