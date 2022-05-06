VILLE LAIHIALA + SAATTAJAT :: 2. Single vom Soloprojekt des ex-SENTENCED Sängers

“Rakkaus on ruma sana” ist die 2. Single von Ville Laihiala’s (ex-SENTENCED, S-TOOL) kommendem Soloalbum. Es ist das erste Album von Laihiala, das komplett auf Finnisch gesungen wird, und noch in diesem Jahr bei Sakara Records erscheint. https://www.facebook.com/villelaihialaofficial

Info: The song ”Rakkaus on ruma sana” is a true classic, originally released by Ismo Alanko in the late

Ville says: ”We used to listen to Ismo Alanko’s bands and solo work when touring with Sentenced. To ease the homesickness. We all sang this song together when the mood was right and we had talks with Tenkula if we should cover this particular song some day. Well, now I am.”