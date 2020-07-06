VERMILIA :: Neues Video der finnischen Pagan-Metal-Künstlerin

Die finnische Pagan-Metal-Künstlerin VERMILIA bringt ein neues Musikvideo zu “Hauras, Kuollut, Kaunis” (zerbrechlich, tot, schön) heraus, das aus ihrer letzten EP “Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita” (Unvollendete Geschichten) stammt, die am 20. Mai 2020 veröffentlicht wurde. facebook.com/vermiliaofficial / vermiliaofficial.bandcamp.com/

Vermilia comments about the video:

“Hauras, Kuollut Kaunis” was the last song I wrote for the ”Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita”. It’s written originally with the guitar only. I looked through the window and started to play around with the few chords and started to sing the melody, that’s how the song was born in its entirety. The song is a story of an abandonment, a premature departure, a disappeared love, where, however, a beautiful lives ends up next to each other and how their paths cross again.”