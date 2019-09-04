VERHEERER :: Erste Single zum 2. Album

Zwei Jahre nach ihrem Debütalbum veröffentlichen die Norddeutschen Black Metaller VERHEERER den Nachfolger. “Monolith” wird am 4. Oktober bei Vendetta Records erscheinen. Den Titeltrack kann man sich bereits vorab anhören. www.facebook.com/verheerer / www.verheerer1.bandcamp.com

Says the band: “As we started working on Monolith, the central idea was to create an album being Verheerer stripped to it’s purest core, without any superfluous elements. The titletrack “Monolith” is perfectly matching that train of thought, while the title itself and our image of a monolith fit 100% to this scheme: a brutal, intimidating, humiliating piece of stone – raw, hostile and beautiful at the same time. Ironically, we reached the core of Verheerer by involving our three new musicians LKS, KRZ and MYR directly into the songwriting process.”

03.10.19 DE – Flensburg / Hafermarkt (w/ AFSKY, SPECTRAL WOUND & more)

04.10.19 DE – Berlin / Zukunft am Ostkreuz ( VENDETTA FEST 2019 )