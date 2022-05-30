VENUS PRINCIPLE :: Debütalbum der Dark Psychedelic-Rocker im Fullstream

Die düsteren Psychedelic-Rocker VENUS PRINCIPLE streamen ihr am 27. Mai bei Prophecy Prodctions veröffentlichten Debüt-Album “Stand in Your Light” i voller Länge bei YouTube.

Info:

“Stand in Your Light” is a work of love. Passion drips out of every note from the bitter-sweet honeycomb of solemn melodies that VENUS PRINCIPLE have created for their debut album. Although this is the first record from the British-Swedish collective, these hymns for the burdened and broken come audibly with the profound maturity of hard earned experience from all the veteran musicians involved.

“Stand in Your Light” is available as a 36-page hardcover 2CD artbook incl. bonus tracks, on limited gatefold 2-LP crystal clear vinyl, on gatefold 2-LP black vinyl, and as Digisleeve CD

