VANDENBERG :: Video Premiere zu “Skyfall” / Neues Album am 29. Mai

VANDENBERG sind mit einer neuen Besetzung und einem neuen Album “2020” zurück, welches am 29. Mai über Mascot Records veröffentlicht wird. Brandaktuell gibt es jetzt das Lyric-Video zum neuen Song “Skyfall”.
vandenbergband.com / facebook.com/vandenbergband

Adrian Vandenberg sagt darüber: “Skyfall, another track from our upcoming Vandenberg 2020 album! Lyrically there’s a bit of a symbolic connection to the times we are all in right now. Although the line ‘I’ll be right beside you’ would violate the social distancing rule… ? Don’t hesitate to turn it up and let your neighbours rock out with you, whether they choose to or not.”

Adrian Vandenberg hat seine vor allem in den 1980er-Jahren sehr erfolgreiche Band Vandenberg mit runderneuerter Besetzung wieder auf die Beine gestellt. Neben dem inzwischen 65-Jährigen selbst gehören Ronnie Romero, der Sänger von Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, als stimmgewaltiger neuer Frontmann sowie Randy van der Elsen (zuletzt bei der NWoBHM-Band Tank) und Schlagzeuger Koen Herfst (Studiomusiker unter anderem für Bobby Kimball, Epica und Doro) zur reformierten Gruppe. Das Comeback-Album “2020” erscheint am 29. Mai dieses Jahres als CD, digital, und als LP mit beigelegtem Download-Code bei der Mascot Label Group.

 