TVINNA :: Neues Lyric-Videos “Wild Hunt”

TVINNA, die internationale Band rund um Laura, Fiona und Fieke, präsentiert ihr neues Video zu “Wild Hunt”, das vom aktuellen Album “One In The Dark” stammt, das am 19. Februar via By Norse veröffentlicht wurde.

www.tvinna.com / https://www.facebook.com/we.are.tvinna

Sie kommentieren zum Song:

“This song is a mystic view on the process of perception. “Wild Hunt” describes a gathering of wild women with the purpose of going out to ride the night and hunt in the nightly skies. They are joyfully seeking out to pick up souls and with the prospect of giving birth to new life.”

Das Debüt-Album von TVINNA (feat. Faun und Eluveitie Mitglieder) mit dem Titel “One In The Dark” ist überall erhältlich und kann in folgenden Formaten bestellt werden:

LP Gatefold black edition

CD digipak incl. a 24 pages booklet

Digital formats incl. a digital booklet

Dieses und noch viel mehr exklusives Material/Merch gibt es hier:

https://orcd.co/oneinthedark