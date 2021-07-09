TRNA :: Neue Single vom kommenden Album

Das russische Blackgaze-Trio TRNA hat seine neue Single ‘Shining (ft. Gaerea)’ veröffentlicht und sein neues Album “Istok” angekündigt, das am 3. September über Candlelight Records erscheint. https://www.facebook.com/trnaband/

Info: TRNA want to take you on a journey. Not to their Russian homeland, but beyond that, to a place not on any map, where the trio’s dreamy “celestial blackgaze” can properly get beneath your skin and into your mind. With their fourth album, Istok, their first for Candlelight Records, they’re pushing even further into the unknown.