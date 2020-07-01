TRIDENT :: Schwedische Black/Deather kündigen neues Album an

Am 2. Oktober soll das neue Album der schwedischen Black/Death Metaller TRIDENT um den ehemaligen DISSECTION-Gitarrist Johan Norman, ex-LORD BELIAL Anders Backelin und Per-Owe Solvelius (FEJD) bei ihrem neuen Label Non Serviam Records erscheinen. “North” wird neun Stücke enthalten, die von Bassist Anders Backelin abgemischt wurde. Das Coverartwork stammt von Juanjo Castellano Rosado (UNLEASHED, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, VARATHRON, VOMITORY…). facebook.com/Trident666official

The band explains: “We envisioned ourselves to create something that was lost after the 90’s era, embracing the freedom of musical structures and boundaries to create something which speaks from within. This album is a vision of what we believe was missing from that era with a purpose to bring back the soul of the old greats. This album is the creation from many years of hardships, translated and formed to art through musical expression. As entities, as humans, we have been put aside to bury the raging feelings from within and never to express them. We understood that not expressing ourselves would be our demise. As a dam breaking, flooding with energy, this was created to tell the story of our lives and to express ourselves through art. The album artwork and the songs themselves tells a story about an Internal journey, of ominous visions through dreams, touching the subjects of ancient wisdoms long forgotten, cursed bloodlines””.