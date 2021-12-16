THULCANDRA :: Video zum Titeltrack veröffentlicht

Die Death/Black Metal-Veteranen THULCANDRA haben diesen Herbst ihr Album “A Dying Wish” veröffentlicht. Nun schmettern sie ein neues Musikvideo zum Titeltrack heraus. https://www.facebook.com/ThulcandraMetal

Steffen Kummerer on “A Dying Wish“:

“The title track of our brand new album ‘A Dying Wish’ sees the first cinematic video production of Thulcandra. We traveled abroad and worked with the renowned Grupa13 (Behemoth, Arch Enemy, Kreator) to come up with a storyline that underlines the vibe and pace of the eight minute long effort.”