THULCANDRA :: Neue Single kurz vor Album-Release

Die Death/Black Metaller THULCANDRA haben ihre brandneue Single “Scarred Grandeur” veröffentlicht. Das neue Album “A Dying Wish” erscheint am 29.10. bei Napalm Records. https://www.facebook.com/ThulcandraMetal

Steffen Kummerer on “Scarred Grandeur”:

“Scarred Grandeur“ shows a rather pure and unpolished side of the band. You hear a real band performing relentless from front to end without any compromises. Filthy guitars, scruffy bass and nasty drums – listen to our new single and catch THULCANDRA at a show near you!”