THULCANDRA :: 2. Single vom kommenden Album

Nach der Ankündigung ihres neuen Albums “A Dying Wish” und der Veröffentlichung des Openers und der ersten Single “Funeral Pyre” veröffentlichen die Black/Death Metaller THULCANDRA die zweite Single “Nocturnal Heresy”. “A Dying Wish” wird am 29. Oktober 2021 über Napalm Records veröffentlicht.

THULCANDRA on the album:

“We return with an album full of eerie cold melodies, ice-cold vibes and an over the top production by Swedish legend Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios! Within the first album in 5 years we celebrate the essence of pure black & death metal, adorned with more twin guitars, blast beats and filthy arrangements than ever. We celebrate the release of A Dying Wish with excessive shows and embark on a European tour to perform for all our loyal fans and supporters in the upcoming months.”