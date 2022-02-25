THEN COMES SILENCE :: Neue Single der Post Punker

Die schwedischen Post Punk Rocker THEN COMES SILENCE haben die erste Single “Rise To The Bait” vom kommenden Album veröffentlicht. “Hunger” soll am 1. Juli bei Nexilis und Metropolis Records erscheinen. https://orcd.co/tcshunger

Info: At a time when tortured artists in their droves release introspective, doom-laden, pandemic-obsessed new material, Swedish gothic post-punk band Then Comes Silence is once again heroically swimming against the tide, with their sixth album HUNGER (to be released July 1, 2022) set firmly towards the light at the end of the tunnel.

The band knew that they wanted to do something different from MACHINE. If that album was “ice cold water running through a stainless steel pipe on a November morning” then the next album, HUNGER would be warm like blood… again.

As on previous albums, Then Comes Silence drafted in some stellar additional musicians to assist with HUNGER. In addition to goth royalty William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Mephisto Walz, The March Violets) and Swedish alternative scene legends Niklas Rundquist (who worked with Leather Nun in the 1980’s) and Jörgen Wall (known for his work with Whale and Thåström amongst others), there are also contributions from current Scandinavian wave scene stars Gözde Duzer (aux animaux) and Mikkel Borbjerg Jakobsen (The Foreign Resort), whilst Karolina Engdahl (True Moon), who duetted with Svenson on the single Ritual from MACHINE, again provides backing vocals.