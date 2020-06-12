THE VICE :: Schwedische Black’n’Roller mit neuer Single

Die Black’n’Roller THE VICE haben ihren weltweiten Vertragsabschluss mit Noble Demon Records bekannt gegeben. Aus dem am 7. August erscheinenden zweiten Werk “White Teeth Rebellion” ist nun ein Video zum Titeltrack erschienen.

www.facebook.com/TheViceOnline / http://thevice.nu

Die Band: “It is with a huge amount of pride and excitement that we announce that The Vice has signed a deal with Noble Demon! First off we’ll put our Baphomet heads together for the release of the new album, ‘White Teeth Rebellion’. Death, Rock & Roll, filth and a good portion of northern viciousness is coming your way in the strange days ahead.”