THE GREAT OLD ONES :: Neuer Live-Track

Die Lovecraft-Black-Metal-Band THE GREAT OLD ONES veröffentlicht ein neues Live-Video zum Song “When the Stars Align”, der aus dem 2017er-Album “EOD: A Tale of Dark Legacy” stammt. Der Live-Clip wurde beim Omega Sound Festival am 15. Oktober 2021 in Nantes (FR) aufgenommen. Die Band wird auch in den kommenden Monaten eine Reihe von Shows spielen, darunter Auftritte auf Festivals wie dem Hellfest Open Air, dem Graspop Metal Meeting und mehr. http://thegreatoldonesband.com/

THE GREAT OLD ONES comment: “The stars are aligned, it’s finally time for us to hit the road again. We can’t wait to scream our devotion to cosmic entities, and perform new Lovecraftian rituals. Additional dates will be announced soon. Be prepared to lose your sanity, and prepare your soul to journey into the depths of the universe. The Great Old Ones Will Rise!”