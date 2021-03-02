THE CIRCLE :: Blackened Art Metal Duo mit neuer Single

Das Deutsche Blackened Art Metal Duo THE CIRCLE wird am 23. April ihr Debütalbum mit dem Titel “Metamorphosis” veröffentlichen. Zum Track “Chapter II: Verzweiflung” wurde nun ein Video online gestellt. www.facebook.com/thecircle.metal / www.thecirclemetal.bandcamp.com

“We are proud to announce the release of our first opus ‘Metamorphosis’,” says the band. “We will take you on a journey exploring the darkest corners of your inner self under the sign of Art Metal – the genre that comprises the beauty of black metal, haunting melodies and depth of melodeath enriched by cinematic elements. Together we will reach emotional rebirth. Metamorphosis is just the beginning of a long path…”