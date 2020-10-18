SVIATIBOR :: Neues Album auf CD+Vinyl sowie im Fullstream hörbar

Die französiche Epic/Atmospheric Pagan Black Metal Band SVIATIBOR hat ihr Album “Secrets of the Land” am 15.10. bei Flowing Downward veröffentlicht. Es ist digital, als CD und auf Vinyl erhältlich. Zudem könnt ihr euch auf dem YouTube Kanal von Black Metal Promotion das Album in voller Länge anhören. facebook.com/sviatibor / sviatibor.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/flowingdownward

SVIATIBOR’s music is very unique in both atmosphere and content. Many musical elements are present throughout their catalogue, including synthesisers, acoustic and electric guitars, spoken word poetic moments, and haunting screams from the depths of their souls. For fans of Sojourner, Midnight Odyssey.