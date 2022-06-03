SUFFER IN SILENCE :: Melodic Black Metaller mit neuem Lyric-Video

Die Melodic Black Metal Band SUFFER IN SILENCE hat soeben ein neues Lyric-Video zu ihrem aktuellen Werk “Obscurity” veröffentlicht. Der Titel des Videos lautet “Time left”.

Earlier this year, led by the charismatic Italian guitarist / singer Patrick Amati, Suffer in Silence, returned with their latest album entitled “Obscurity”. This time, the band’s sound was heavily influenced by the 90’s Swedish metal scene, resulting in an intriguing, melodic black metal output faithful to old school.

The album was released as a CD on March 18.