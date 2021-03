STORTREGN :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Die Schweizer Technical Melodic Death Metal/Black Metal Band STORTREGN präsentiert den Fullstream zu ihrem neuen, dem fünften Album mit dem Titel “Impermanence”, das am 12. März via The Artisan Era erscheint. https://www.facebook.com/Stortregn / www.stortregn.com

Info: Active since 2006, the Geneva-Switzerland-based act has released four albums and an EP to date which has garnered worldwide praise from music writers and extreme metal fans alike. ‘Impermanence’ draws inspiration from a large array of influences including progressive tech-death to 90’s Swedish black metal, old-school heavy metal, and jazz in order to craft a unique style of death metal intertwined with a variety of black metal influences.