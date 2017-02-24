SOUND STORM :: Neues Video “Original Sin”

Die Italiener von SOUND STORM haben ein neues, animiertes Musikvideo zum Song “Original Sin” online gestellt. Der Track kommt vom aktuellen Album “Vertigo”, das am 2. Dezember 2016 via ROCKSHOTS Records veröffentlicht wurde.
Error type: "Forbidden". Error message: "Daily Limit Exceeded. The quota will be reset at midnight Pacific Time (PT). You may monitor your quota usage and adjust limits in the API Console: https://console.developers.google.com/apis/api/youtube/quotas?project=537752813138" Domain: "usageLimits". Reason: "dailyLimitExceeded".
Did you added your own Google API key? Look at the help.
Check in YouTube if the id AmbossMag belongs to a username. Check the FAQ of the plugin or send error messages to support.