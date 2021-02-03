SOMBRIA :: Melancholic Dark Metaller mit weiterem Song

SOMBRIA ist ein Melancholic Dark Metal-Projekt, das von dem Sänger/Songwriter “Valentina Devin” und dem Gitarristen/Komponisten “Raven Seven” gegründet wurde. Die Band hat ein internationales Line-Up mit Mitgliedern aus Norwegen, Griechenland und Mexiko. SOMBRIA haben ihr Debütalbum “Chirographon Dei” am 27. November 2020 bei Inverse Records veröffentlicht und mit “Ballet of Sadness” einen weiteren Song daraus online. facebook.com/sombriaofficial

“Ballet of Sadness” a song that portrays the struggle, the pain, the beauty and divinity behind art. Being an artist is something that words can hardly describe. Giving your body and soul in exchange of mastering your precious gift, the only thing that gives you peace, serenity and purpose while at the same time breaks you down.

This piece is dedicated to all the people who in spite all the odds persevere, commit to the fullest and never cease till they achieve the best, not only on their field but as humans as well.

Director: Pavel Danilyuk/ Dimi De San

Producer: Dimi De San

Editing: Dimi De San

Special thanks to Pavel Danilyuk.