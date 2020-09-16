SOMBRIA :: Erste Single der neuen Melancholic Dark Metal Band

SOMBRIA ist ein Melancholic Dark Metal-Projekt, das von dem Sänger/Songwriter “Valentina Devin” und dem Gitarristen/Komponisten “Raven Seven” gegründet wurde. Die Band hat ein internationales Line-Up mit Mitgliedern aus Norwegen, Griechenland und Mexiko. SOMBRIA wird ihr Debütalbum “Chirographon Dei” am 27. November 2020 bei Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single “Sarcophagus of Roses” ist nun zu hören. facebook.com/sombriaofficial

Valentina Devin (Dimi De San) and Raven Seven:

“Desperation, oppression and finally redemption. This song belongs to a desperate attempt to escape from torturing memories, from a sense of insupportable loneliness and a dread of some strange impending doom. A song, a melodrama, a profound cry with a theatrical quality, full of old – fashioned melancholy and depression. Sarcophagus of Roses is a strong metaphor of our inner self, a refuge along with the scent of roses inside your solitude.”