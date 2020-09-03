SÓLSTAFIR :: Animations-Video zu “Drýsill”

Die isländische Post Rock Band SÓLSTAFIR bringt den zweiten neuen Song von ihrem kommenden Album heraus. Der Song “Drýsill” wird in Form eines animierten Videos gestreamt. Das Video wurde von Kim Holm (der auch das Artwork fýr das Album “Svartir Sandar” erstellt hat) gedreht und gezeichnet. Die Animation und FX wurden von David Hall erstellt. facebook.com/solstafirice

Kim Holm comments: “Depression is a deep dark demon filled cave that I’ve spent too much of my life in, and as I started finding visuals for Sólstafir’s hauntingly brilliant “Drýsill”, life and art seemed to mix in terrible new ways. The lyrics deal with themes of death and abuse that I’ve luckily been spared, but the journey through the underworld seemed to metaphorically mirror each day working on it. I like to believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but realistically it’s not so for everyone. “Drýsill” is a statement that for some, there should be no light. Only the end.”