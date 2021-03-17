SIRENIA :: Neues Lyric Video zu “This Curse Of Mine”

Die Norwegischen Gothic/Symphonic Metaller SIRENIA hat vor kurzem ihr zehntes Studioalbum, “Riddles, Ruins & Revelations”, über Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Mit “This Curse Of Mine” wurde nun die vierte Single daraus als Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/sirenia

Morten Veland on “This Curse Of Mine”:

“We are pleased to bring you a lyric video for the song ‘This Curse Of Mine’ taken from our brand new album Riddles, Ruins & Revelations. As touring is not an option these days we might as well be bringing you videos instead of shows. That being said, we really can’t wait to see you all on tour again though. In the meantime, please enjoy ‘This Curse Of Mine’. We hope you like it.”