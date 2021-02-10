SIRENIA :: 80er Coverstück als dritte Single veröffentlicht

Die französisch-norwegischen Symphonic/Gothic Metaller SIRENIA werden diesen Freitag, den 12. Februar, ihr zehntes Studioalbum “Riddles, Ruins & Revelations” über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Vorab haben sie ein Video zur dritten Single, dem Cover des Desireless’ ‘80er Hit “Voyage Voyage” veröffentlicht. facebook.com/sirenia

Mastermind Morten Veland on choosing “Voyage Voyage” for the album:

“As our new album is influenced by the eighties to some extent, we thought it would be fitting to do a cover version from this era, and include it as a bonus track on the album. ‘Voyage Voyage’ by the artist Desireless is one of my favourite songs from this decade and it was a very interesting song to cover. In terms of covers, I love to find songs from a completely different genre and then put SIRENIA’s touch and sound to it. It never made any sense to me to do a cover version of a different rock or metal band, as the versions would end up too similar anyway.”