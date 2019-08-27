SILVERTOMB :: Neue Single von Ex-Type O Gitarrist + Drummer



Die US-Metalband SILVERTOMB hat die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums “Edge Of Existence” für den 1. November 2019 über Long Branch Records / SPV angekündigt. Die brandneue Single “Love You Without No Lies” ist ab sofort digital erhältlich.

Kenny Hickey über die Single “Love You Without No Lies”:

“The first song written for the record ‘Edge of Existence’, ‘Love You Without No Lies’ was conceived before keyboardist Aaron Joos was added to the lineup. Keyboard was then retrofitted into the song. The piano intro was originally a guitar intro played by Joe James and distorted keys were added to the verses and hammond organs to the choruses. The lyrics question wether love is possible without some degree of conscious concealment or dishonesty.”

Silvertomb’s Debütalbum “Edge of Existence” handelt von Kenny Hickey’s persönlichen Kämpfe mit Sucht, Liebe und Selbstmord, den Tod seines Sängers und Frontmannes Peter Steele im Jahr 2010 und die anschließende Auflösung von Type O Negative.

Silvertomb wurde im Kielwasser von Type O Negative und Seventh Void gegründet und ist das jüngste musikalische Projekt von Kenny Hickey (Type O Negative, Seventh Void), Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Danzig) und Hank Hell (Seventh Void, Inhuman). Diesmal schließen sie sich mit dem New Yorker Hardcore Veteranen Joseph James (Agnostic Front, Inhuman) an der Gitarre und Aaron Joos (Awaken The Shadow, Empyreon) an den Keys, Gitarre und Background-Gesang, zusammen. Silvertomb kombinieren musikalische Stile zwischen Pink Floyd und Black Sabbath zu einer knochenbrechenden, umwerfenden, klanglichen Reise in den Unterleib der menschlichen Emotionen.

Line Up:

Kenny Hickey – Gitarre, Gesang

Joseph James – Gitarre

Johnny Kelly – Schlagzeug

Hank Hell – Bass

Aaron Joos – Keyboards, Gitarre, Background Gesang