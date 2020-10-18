SICKLE OF DUST :: Neues Album erhältlich sowie im Fullstream hörbar

Das neue Album des russischen Epic/Atmospheric Black Metal 1-Mann-Projektes SICKLE OF DUST ist seit dem 15.10. via Flowing Downward digital, als CD und auf Vinyl erhältlich. Zudem könnt ihr euch auf dem YouTube Kanal von Black Metal Promotion seit längerem das Album in voller Länge anhören.

facebook.com/SickleofDust / sickleofdust.bandcamp.com / facebook.com/flowingdownward

SICKLE OF DUST is a one-man project with music so powerful and passionate, it is difficult to escape its grasp. Meaning, it will stay with you – in the back of your mind – for a very long time. With themes of epic fantasy and loneliness, SICKLE OF DUST is excellent music for fans of atmospheric metal of all types, including fellow Flowing Downward artists Vials of Wrath and Kosmogyr.