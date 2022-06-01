SHORES OF NULL :: Neuer Düster-Track als Teil der Spikerot Sessions

Spikerot Records hat eine brandneue Folge von “The Spikerot Sessions” veröffentlicht. Die vierte Episode ist ab sofort über den Spikerot Records YouTube-Kanal verfügbar und zeigt die italienische Düsterband SHORES OF NULL, die ihr neuestes Werk “Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)” in voller Länge spielen, ein fast 40-minütiges Stück, das Death Doom, Gothic und Funeral Doom erkundet. https://shoresofnull.com

The video was recorded and mixed by Sergio Pomante at Noiselab Studio in Giulianova (TE). Filmed, directed and edited by Daniele Di Egidio.