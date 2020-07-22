SHIBALBA :: Neuer “shamanic, trance-like” Song aus kommendem Album

Die dunkle, meditative Musikgruppe SHIBALBA wird am 2. Oktober über Agonia Records ein neues Studioalbum mit dem Titel “Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)” veröffentlichen. In Erwartung des Albums enthüllte die Band einen neuen Song mit dem Titel “Δαήμων Tunnel A”.

facebook.com/ShibalbaHalls / shibalbahalls.bandcamp.com/

SHIBALBA is a project whose main focus is set on expressing shamanic, trance-like music, by the use of ethnic instruments and musical technics peculiar to religious rituals. The new album “Nekrologie Sinistrae (Orchestral Noise Opus I)” for the first time introduces industrial elements to the band’s sound.

Alongside traditional instruments (such as Tibetan horns & singing bowls, bone & horne trumpets, darbukas, ceremonial bells & gongs or percussion instruments made of bones and skulls) the band incorporates contemporary synthesizers and guitar drones. The music is richly detailed and multidimensional, while its outcome is deep, unsettling and subconscious, offering an otherworldly voyage.

The new album was recorded, mixed and mastered by George Emmanuel (Lucifer’s Child/ex-Rotting Christ) at Pentagram Studio in Greece. Giacome Del Po’s painting “At The Gates Of Hell” graces the cover artwork.