SHADE OF SORROW :: Neue Single

Die finnische Melodic Death Metal Ein-Mann-Band SHADE OF SORROW hat einen neuen Song namens “Meteor” veröffentlicht. Produziert wurde der Song und das Video von Allround-Metal-Schwergewicht Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Dawn of Solace, Before the Dawn etc).

Composer MIKA KANKAINEN comments:

“METEOR is a product of black, destroyed heart filled with emotions. Heavy, straight forward and raw. The strongest song I have ever written.”

Tuomas Saukkonen comments:

“Grand forger of cold and melodic metal Shade of Sorrow is back with a new single “Meteor”. This one of the most promising new flag-bearers of Finnish metal scene.”