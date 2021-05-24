SHADE OF SORROW :: 2. Single “Fabricated Hope”

Das neue Melodic Death Metal Project SHADE OF SORROW von Mika Kankainen nach “No Return” hat den zweiten von mehreren für 2021 geplanten Tracks mit Video veröffentlicht, das von Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Before the Dawn, Dawn of Solace) produziert wurde. https://www.facebook.com/Shade-Of-Sorrow-109880404507310

Info: The music video underlines the warrior and DIY mentality of the creator Mika Juhani Kankainen. Physical and mental strength powered by determination and talent. Just released single can be viewed on Youtube and listened on all digital streaming platforms. Music video for the song is produced by Tuomas Saukkonen (Wolfheart, Before the Dawn etc.)