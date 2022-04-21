SERPENTS OATH :: Neue Single vom kommenden 2. Album der belgischen Black Metaller

Die belgischen Black Metaller SERPENTS OATH haben den ersten Track ihres kommenden zweiten Albums “Ascension” veröffentlicht. “Summoning the Ancients” heißt der Song und das Album wird am 24. Juni bei Soulseller Records auf CD, LP und digital erscheinen.

SERPENTS OATH state: “When we released our debut, we were a trinity. Since then, we have expanded our line-up to five sworn in members. Working on and recording this album as a band has brought a new dimension to this record. Expect no remorse from this opus, only crushing riffs, pounding drums and terrorizing screams.”