SCARLET DESIRE :: “Maiden Of Snow” Video

Die Finnisch/Griechische Gothic/Symphonic Metal Band SCARLET DESIRE hat ihre neue Single “Maiden of Snow” als Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/ScarletDesireMusic

Info: SCARLET DESIRE’s music is dark, romantic gothic metal with symphonic elements like symphonic orchestration and powerful female opera vocals. The female vocalist Danae Komodromou has a classical background and she is an educated soprano. Her vocals are very powerful and she has a very big vocal range (3 and half octaves) and she can also sing extremely high notes and different styles when needed. The result is very classical-sounding powerful symphonic metal with a dark and unique sound.

The song was originally recorded a long time ago, but was changed, produced and enhanced along the way to be what it is now. Oliver Palotai, keyboardist from Kamelot, brought beautiful orchestrations to the song and Heikki Pöyhiä from Finland did some growl vocals as well.