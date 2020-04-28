SARKE :: Norwegische Black Metaller kündigen Album an

Die norwegischen Black Metaller um Sarke (Khold & Tulus) und Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto am Gesang planen in 2021 den Náchfolger ihres 2019er Album “Gastwerso” zu veröffentlichen. Dazu haben sie einen Deal bei Soulseller Records unterzeichnet.

Nocturno Culto states: “The road ahead, with Soulseller Records, will be great. We will be forging new paths to walk.”

Sarke adds: “We are thrilled to have signed a deal with Soulseller Records. New strength has been added to the SARKE camp.”

