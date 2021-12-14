RUSSKAJA :: “Last Christmas” in der Turbopolka Version

Blechbläser und Geigen vereinen sich in diesem Ska-angehauchten Weihnachtsklassiker – einer einzigartigen Coverversion von WHAMs Hit “Last Christmas” – mit dem RUSSKAJA die Weihnachtszeit im Russki-Stil aufpeppen. https://www.facebook.com/russkajaofficial

Guitarist/Producer/Songwriter Engel Mayr says:

“That Christmas song that nobody wants to hear anymore just got another twist! The Turbo Polka clash of tuba and heavy guitar is topped by Georgijs gorgeous vocals and some scream vocals by myself. I’m sure you finally got a favorite Christmas song!”