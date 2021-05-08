RUADH :: Neues Album angekündigt und 1. Song online

Der schottische Celtic/Atmospheric Black Metal Act RUADH hat das Veröffentlichungsdatum für sein drittes Album bekannt gegeben, das den Namen “Eternal” tragen wird. Das Album wird am 9. Juli 2021 über Northern Silence Production veröffentlicht. Die Vorbestellungen haben bereits auf der Bandcamp-Seite der Band begonnen: https://ruadh.bandcamp.com/album/eternal

Mit “Fade to grey” könnt ihr euch einen ersten Track vom neuen Werk anhören. https://www.facebook.com/ruadhofficial

Info; The album was recorded and mixed at “Red Glen Studios” in Scotland by Tom Perrett, drums engineered by Phillip Morrison and performed by Mihai Puscasu, female vocals provided by Ceiti, backing vocals on “The Wheel” by Tom O’Dell, Bagpipes by Kevin Murphy, bass duties by Kim Copland, mastered by Addz ‘Vindicare’ Milner.