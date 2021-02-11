RIOGHAN :: Finnische Sängerin mit weiterer Single

Die Finnin RIOGHAN wird am 10. März 2021 ihre Debüt-EP “Blackened Sky” über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die nächste Single “Wither” ist nun erschienen. www.facebook.com/rioghandarcy

Rioghan Darcy comments:

“This song was supposed to become a love song, but somehow it (too) ended up being a sad story. We started making this instruments first and picked a lyric after some of the instrumental visions had already been recorded to the demo. In the lyric the love is obviously present, but also strong feelings about fear of rejection and looking up from depths before surrendering to completely new phases in life. This was also the only lyric where the original poem ended up completely unedited, just a little repetition here and there.”