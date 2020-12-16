RIOGHAN :: Finnische Sängerin mit 2. Single

Die Finnin RIOGHAN wird am 10. März 2021 ihre Debüt-EP “Blackened Sky” über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die zweite Single “Enough” ist nun erschienen. www.facebook.com/rioghandarcy

Rioghan Darcy: “This was the first song we did together and after this one the whole concept became much lighter. Originally we were supposed to do “only” this kind of songs, but then we threw all genres to trash and decided to do what we wanted instead. I really had to go through a lot of practicing for the rough vocals, as I hadn’t recorded that kind of singing before. Also for that reason, waiting to finish this song in the studio was nerve racking for me as I was really insecure about my technique before the session, but somehow just a few weeks before, something clicked and I just started doing it right. All in all, I am super pleased with the outcome and can’t thank Jonne Soidinaho (Carnalation) enough for making this one possible and giving me thoughts and teaching for different vocal skills.”