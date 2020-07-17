RIKET :: Neue EP im Fullstream & Lyric Lideo

RIKET ist ein Projekt mit Mitgliedern von Netherbird, Wormwood, Mephorash und Pray for Locust, die Death Metal mit schwedischen Texten spielen. Nun ist mit Erscheinen ihrer EP “Ofärder” am 17.7. auch ein neues Lyric-Video zum Song “Dödsdansen i månskensnatten” erschienen. facebook.com/riket.official/

“Dödsdansen i månskensnatten” beschreibt das Ereignis von 1885, als bei einer Opernaufführung von einem Balkon des Grandhotels in Stockholm 19 Menschen zu Tode getrampelt wurden, als sich die Menge in Bewegung setzte. Das bis heute tödlichste Konzert, das auf schwedischem Boden aufgeführt wurde. Opernmoschpits sind die brutalsten.

Die EP kann man sich in voller Länge hier anhören:

https://vicisolumrecords.bandcamp.com/album/of-rder-ep

RIKET was formed 2016 by Johan (Netherbird) on vocals and Tobias (Netherbird) on guitar. The first recording “Avarter” was done with Adrian Erlandsson (At the Gates, The Haunted, ex-Netherbird) and was released on 7” vinyl and digitally. After the initial formation a more solid line up came into place as Jerry (Wormwood) joined on second guitar and Stefan (Pray for Locust) on bass. Love Stark (Mephorash) completed the line up and together they released the live EP “Motvalser” in 2018. The band has been active on the local underground scene and played a handful of gigs in the Stockholm area and two festivals (one small in Oslo and Gamrocken Metal Fest in Sweden). The focus has been to play crude death metal with lyrics in Swedish and to keep things uncomplicated. Now it is time for the second studio effort, the “Ofärder” EP out on ViciSolum Productions.