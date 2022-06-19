PERISH :: Neue Single “Hopeless” der Black Deather online

Nachdem die Black Death Metaller PERISH mit “Soulless” vor ein paar Wochen bereits eine erste Single von ihrem Debütalnum “The Decline” veröffentlicht haben, erscheint nun mit “Hopeless” die zweite Single in Form eines Lyric Videos.

Die Band über „Hopeless“:

“Our second single „Hopeless“ is the most atmospheric and desperate song of our debut album. Check it out and follow us into the abyss!”

„Hopeless“ ist natürlich ab sofort auch auf allen Streaming-Plattformen erhältlich!

Hier könnt ihr das Album vorbestellen: https://link.supremechaos.de/perish/

Das Debütalbum „The Decline“ erscheint am 15.07.22 über Supreme Chaos / Red Flame auf CD und limitierter Auflage Vinyl und MC Auflage.